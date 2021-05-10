Podcast: Paul Alexander on Jackson Carman and Passing on Sewell, Plus Frank Pollack Speaks

Former Bengals offensive line coach Paul Alexander joins us on the latest Locked on Bengals podcast.

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I are joined by former Bengals offensive line coach Paul Alexander to discuss his work with Jackson Carman and Cincinnati's decision to pass on Penei Sewell, plus Frank Pollack speaks out about his return to Cincinnati.

Listen to the Locked on Bengals podcast below and follow on iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

For the latest Bengals news and coverage, bookmark AllBengals and check out some of our other articles below.

-----

You May Also Like:

Ja'Marr Chase Receives Big-Time Praise: He's a "Special Player"

AllBengals Exclusive: Jim Breech Excited to Watch Evan McPherson

Joseph Ossai Gives Fun Answer When Asked Which QB He Wants to Sack Most

One Analyst Predicted Jackson Carman's Rise Up Draft Boards

Bengals Release Nominees For Inaugural Ring of Honor

A Pick-By-Pick Breakdown of the Bengals' 2021 Draft Class

Bengals Invite Free Agent Speedster to Minicamp

Former NFL Star Buying Stock in the Bengals' Offense

Joe Mixon's Role Could Expand This Season

Analyst Names Bengals' Best and Worst Draft Picks

Chad Johnson is Getting in the Ring

Former NFL Star Sees Bengals' Vision With Ja'Marr Chase

The Lions Tried to Trade Up With the Bengals in 2021 NFL Draft

Analyst Believes Bengals Have One of the Most Improved O-Line Rooms in the NFL

Should the Bengals Make a Run at Pro Bowl Tackle Charles Leno?

Watch: A Quality Breakdown of New Bengals Kicker Evan McPherson

A Closer Look at the Bengals' Decision to Take Ja'Marr Chase Over Penei Sewell

An Inside Look at the Bengals' Pursuit of Second Round OL Jackson Carman

Draft Grades Are In: Here's What the National Media is Saying About the Bengals

A Three Down Look at All Seven Bengals Day 3 Draft Picks

Track EVERY Bengals Undrafted Free Agent Signing Here

Chris Evans Worked on 'The Mixon' At Michigan

Bengals Add Giovani Bernard Replacement at Running Back

Watch: New Bengals Kicker Evan McPherson Made One of the Best Kicks Ever

LSU Reunion: Bengals Take BIG Tyler Shelvin in Round Four

Bengals Bolster Pass Rush With Cam Sample in Fourth Round

Former Bengals Coach Has HIGH Praise for Jackson Carman

Bengals Receive Mixed Grades on Day Two of NFL Draft

Willie Anderson Gives Stamp of Approval on Bengals 2nd Rounder Jackson Carman

Analyst Praises Bengals' Second-Round Pick Jackson Carman

Watch: Joseph Ossai is a human highlight reel

Bengals Take Offensive Lineman Jackson Carman is Second Round

Ja'Marr Chase Gives Shoutout to Bengals Super Fan

Passing on Penei: Here's Why Ja'Marr Chase Was the Right Pick

Watch: Ja'Marr Chase Reacts to Emotional Letter From Parents

Ja'Marr Chase Makes BOLD Statement on Draft Night

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Subscribe to the AllBengals YouTube channel

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals

Like and follow AllBengals on Facebook