Bengals OT D'Ante Smith Continues to Gain Weight in Hopes of Making NFL Leap

CINCINNATI — Bengals offensive tackle D'Ante Smith is already taking big steps forward in his quest to become an NFL tackle.

The rookie has gained nearly 30 pounds since the start of the 2020 college football season.

Smith is up to 311 pounds according to Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. He was in the mid-290's for the Senior Bowl earlier this year and weighed 283 during ECU's 2020 season opener.

“He brings length and athleticism with 35-inch arms. He’s a really nimble athlete [with] great feet," Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said during the draft. "He’s got all the traits you would look for in a tackle, and he’s a true tackle. When you get to this point in the draft, you’re trying to find things that translate (to the NFL) and things you can work with—[things] you can’t teach. You know, 35-inch arms and athleticism are things that guys possess naturally. It’s not something (where) you can really just make somebody (have) longer (arms). So (I’m) really excited about that part of his game. Injury-wise, we had no concerns. Everything checked out for us.”

Cincinnati selected Smith in the fourth-round (139th overall) in the 2021 NFL Draft. His 35.5-inch arms and 85-inch wingspan is exactly what NFL teams look for in a tackle.

If he can continue to gain weight and maintain his athleticism, then there's no reason why he can't help solve the Bengals' offensive line issues.

