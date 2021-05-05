Former NFL Star is Buying Stock in Ja'Marr Chase and the Rest of the Bengals' Offense

CINCINNATI — The Bengals took Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth pick in the 2021 NFL Draft because they think he can be an instant game changer for their offense.

They aren't the only ones that believe Chase will make an impact right away. Former NFL star and current analyst Nate Burleson believes the newest Bengals receiver will have more electrifying highlights than anyone else in the 2021 rookie class.

I'm going with Ja'Marr Chase. Not only am I excited about him rocking the new jerseys, I mean we're all in love with the Cincinnati Bengals new jerseys, but I just feel like he's going to be a great addition," Burleson said on Good Morning Football. "You got Joe Burrow back and healthy. He looks good. He's been throwing. I don't know if you guys have seen clips of him on the field. That combination between Joe Burrow and Tee Higgins was already great, so they're handcuffed together as they came in together... Now you add in Ja'Marr Chase who's going to be either the perfect compliment or he's going to be a true No. 1. Speaking of No. 1, he's rocking number one this year—he already made his choice. So imagine that, he's wearing the same number that he wore in college, rocking number one as a wide receiver looking to be the No. 1 wide receiver on a team that already has a number one wide receiver. This team is going to be tough to stop. These wide receivers are young, they're talented and hungry. Shout out to the Bengals, I got Ja'Marr Chase."

The Bengals hope that Chase, Higgins and Tyler Boyd can become the best trio of wide receivers in the NFL. They upgraded their offensive line this offseason, which should help in their quest to protect Burrow.

If the star quarterback has time to throw, then there's no reason why Chase shouldn't produce plenty of big highlights like he did during his college day at LSU.

