Jonah Williams Looks Ready to Make a Major Leap This Season

The Bengals need the third-year lineman to take a step forward.

CINCINNATI — The Bengals need their offensive line to be much better this season following a disappointing 2020 campaign.

They've brought in multiple lineman to help give them a boost, including veteran tackle Riley Reiff, but they need some of their young players to take a step forward.

Former first round pick Jonah Williams is first on that list. The Bengals' left tackle appeared in 10 games last season after missing his entire rookie year due to injury. Williams looked quite capable of protecting Joe Burrow's blindside, but he has to improve if he's going to become the Bengals' franchise left tackle.

Health and experience is the key. If Williams can stay healthy, then there's no reason why he should take a step forward—especially with the addition of new offensive line coach Frank Pollack.

"Really, last year was his rookie year. It's always a learning curve for every rookie," Pollack said earlier this month. "I'm real excited about teaching him some new things that he can add to his tool box. He's a smart player. He's very technique aware. He takes pride in being a technician. He's got great feet, great balance. He can use his hands independently. He's got a lot of tools to work with. His better day are ahead. Nothing but up for Jonah Williams."

Williams looks ready to make a leap. He posted photos from some of his recent workouts on Instagram.

Williams is a key part of the Bengals' future. If he can develop into a reliable force at left tackle, then it would do wonders for Burrow, Joe Mixon and the rest of Cincinnati's offense.

