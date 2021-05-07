NFL Analyst Predicted Jackson Carman's Rise Up Draft Boards

CINCINNATI — Plenty of people were surprised when the Bengals took Jackson Carman with the 46th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He was projected to be a third round selection according to most experts, but one analyst predicted that he would be taken much higher.

"Jackson Carman is a top-32 talent and should be selected earlier than people expect," NFL Draft Bible's Jack Borowsky wrote in March. "Players like Jalen Mayfield, Liam Eichenberg, Dillon Radunz and Alex Leatherwood are all talked about in the same tier as him, but Carman’s tape is a lot better than all of them. He checks the experience box, has the versatility to play guard or tackle and still has room to grow, which will be scary for NFL defensive ends. The media is sleeping on Carman. Once he shows he is healthy [back surgery], Carman will start moving up draft boards. How high does he move up? As noted, Carman is a top-32 talent, and it wouldn’t be shocking to see him go in the back half of the first round or early in the second. He is that talented and will be a difference-maker early in his career."

The Bengals had Carman ranked ahead of Mayfield, Eichenberg and Radunz on their board.

There has been plenty of praise for the pick over the past few days, but it's easy to like a selection in hindsight.

Borowsky correctly predicted Carman's rise and agrees that the Clemson star was better than where the general consensus had him ranked prior to the draft.

Check out the entire pre-draft article on Carman here.

