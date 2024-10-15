Pittsburgh Steelers Making Key Change, Despite Being in First Place in AFC North
CINCINNATI — The Pittsburgh Steelers are making a change. Russell Wilson is in line to start at quarterback on Sunday against the New York Jets according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
The Steelers are 4-2 on the season and in first place in the division. The Bengals (2-4) are two games behind the Steelers in the AFC North.
Meanwhile, head coach Mike Tomlin stopped short of calling Wilson the starter and said both quarterbacks could play.
Cincinnati plays Pittsburgh in Week 13 and Week 18. Both matchups could have major division and playoff chances on the line.
Wilson has missed the first six games of the season due to a calf injury. The Steelers and Ravens are tied for first place in the division.
