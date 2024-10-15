All Bengals

Pittsburgh Steelers Making Key Change, Despite Being in First Place in AFC North

The Bengals are two games behind the Steelers in the AFC North.

James Rapien

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) warms up before a preseason game against Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, August 24, 2024.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson (3) warms up before a preseason game against Detroit Lions at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, August 24, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

CINCINNATI — The Pittsburgh Steelers are making a change. Russell Wilson is in line to start at quarterback on Sunday against the New York Jets according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The Steelers are 4-2 on the season and in first place in the division. The Bengals (2-4) are two games behind the Steelers in the AFC North.

Meanwhile, head coach Mike Tomlin stopped short of calling Wilson the starter and said both quarterbacks could play.

Cincinnati plays Pittsburgh in Week 13 and Week 18. Both matchups could have major division and playoff chances on the line.

Wilson has missed the first six games of the season due to a calf injury. The Steelers and Ravens are tied for first place in the division.

Published |Modified
James Rapien
JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien is the publisher of Bengals On SI. He's also the host of the Locked on Bengals podcast and Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. The Cincinnati native also wrote a book about the history of the Cincinnati Bengals called Enter The Jungle. Prior to joining Bengals On SI, Rapien worked at 700 WLW and ESPN 1530 in Cincinnati

Home/News