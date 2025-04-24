Popular Cincinnati Bengals Target in NFL Draft Could Fall Out of First Round
CINCINNATI — Jihaad Campbell is one of the top defensive players in this year's draft class. He's the No. 1 ranked linebacker and has been a popular name among Bengals fans in recent weeks.
Could he fall out of the first round?
Campbell wasn't included in Mike Florio's mock draft for Pro Football Talk. It could be nothing ... Or it could be a sign that some teams have concerns about his medicals.
The former Alabama star is expected to be cleared ahead of training camp after undergoing shoulder surgery earlier this offseason. It's unclear if that's why he's falling in some mocks.
Campbell fell to the Eagles at No. 32 overall in Daniel Jeremiah's final mock draft. He's 12th on Jeremiah's overall big board.
If the Bengals don't project any long-term issues with his health, it's tough to imagine a scenario where he isn't at or near the top of their board at No. 17 overall.
"Campbell is a tall, rangy and explosive linebacker. He was recruited to Alabama as an edge rusher but initially moved to linebacker because of the Crimson Tide’s depth on the edges (SEE: Will Anderson Jr. and Dallas Turner, among others)," Jeremiah wrote. "This past season, he played both off the ball and on the edge. As an off-ball linebacker, he doesn’t possess elite instincts but offers excellent speed and physicality. He can range sideline to sideline and flashes the ability to thump off blockers and collect tackles on inside runs. He displays exciting tools in his pass-rush opportunities off the edge. He can burst/bend and finish. He also grew more comfortable in coverage throughout the 2024 season. He anticipates routes and positions himself to make plays on the ball. As for his health, Campbell underwent left shoulder surgery this spring and teams are a little bit divided on how that will impact his draft position. Overall, Campbell expands the playbook for defensive coordinators and his best football is ahead of him."
Adding a playmaker in the middle of the Bengals' defense that they can build around would be huge for the future of the team. Campbell has rare ability and Cincinnati would be able to form a defensive identity around him in 2025 and beyond.