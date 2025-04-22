Possible Cincinnati Bengals NFL Draft Target Jihaad Campbell Expected to be Cleared for Training Camp
CINCINNATI — Alabama star linebacker Jihaad Campbell continues to make progress after undergoin offseason shoulder surgery.
Dr. Lyle Cain believes that Campbell should be fully cleared for the start of training camp according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
That's great news for the top linebacker in the 2025 NFL Draft. Rapoport posted a video of Campbell running on a treadmill, which is a great sign that he's progressing from the injury.
Campbell is one of my favorite targets for the Bengals in the first round. He's a playmaker that would help bring an identity to Cincinnati's defense.
Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com also believes Campbell would be an ideal fit for Cincinnati—especially in the AFC North.
“For a team that's going to be playing against Baltimore and trying to climb that mountain every year, I think he matches up well with them when you think about somebody who can come downhill and get Derrick Henry on the ground,” Jeremiah said on a conference call last week. “You could spy him against Lamar (Jackson). And he can close down and try and suck him up on the perimeter.
“And then if you want to, you can let him rush off the edge,” he continued. “So he can do a lot of different things. I think he would be a heck of a pick there if he were to get to pick No. 17.”
Campbell, 21, would be a no-brainer pick if he made it to the Bengals. The Cowboys and Falcons brought him in for a pre-draft visit. Dallas has the 12th overall pick and Atlanta has the 15th pick.
The Bengals have the 17th selection and six total picks in this year's draft. For more insight on what they should do, listen to the podcast below: