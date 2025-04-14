Possible Bengals First Round NFL Draft Target Will Johnson Set to Work Out, Skipping 40-Yard Dash
CINCINNATI — Michigan cornerback Will Johnson will workout for NFL teams on Monday morning, but he won't be running the 40-yard dash.
Johnson will do the short shuttle, broad jump, vertical leap and position drills according to ESPN's Jordan Reid.
Not running the 40-yard dash is an interesting decision, especially with legitimate questions about his long speed.
If Johnson has a successful workout on Monday, he should be the top pure cornerback off the board in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Colorado's Travis Hunter will go ahead of him of course, but Johnson is hoping to beat out Jahdae Barron for the second spot. He's 18th on Dane Brugler's big board.
"Johnson is comfortable in both press and off coverage with the fluid athleticism and route recognition to seamlessly transition or attack the football," Brugler wrote. "He isn't shy about getting physical at the top of routes and in pursuit, but his tackling mechanics and execution need work. Overall, Johnson is more "good" than "great" in terms of twitch and speed, but he has outstanding eyes, feet and coverage IQ to match and make plays on the football. He projects as a day one starting outside cornerback in the NFL."
