Winners and Losers From the Bengals’ Blowout Win Over the Cardinals

CINCINNATI — The Bengals cruised to a 37-14 win over the Cardinals on Sunday at Paycor Stadium.

Cincinnati has won back-to-back games for just the second time this year. They're 6-10 on the season and 5-2 with Joe Burrow at quarterback. Here are our winners and losers from the game:

Ja'Marr Chase & Joe Burrow

Burrow was calm, cool and collected and Chase did what he set out to do: find the end zone.

Chase snapped an 8-game scoreless streak with two touchdowns. He finished with seven catches for 60 yards.

With his two touchdowns on Sunday, Chase is now the first player in NFL history with at least 80 receptions, 1,000 receiving yards and seven touchdown receptions in each of his first five seasons.

Meanwhile, Burrow completed 24-of-31 passes for 305 yards and two touchdowns. Burrow has now thrown for 300+ yards 28 times in his career. That's tied with Andy Dalton for the most in Bengals history.

Chase Brown

Brown ran for 101 yards and two touchdowns on 4.6 yards-per-carry. He also had three receptions for 40 yards. The 141 yards from scrimmage are the third-most in his NFL career.

Cody Ford

Ford caught a 21-yard pass in the third quarter. It's tied for the third-longest catch by an offensive lineman since 2000 according to our own Jay Morrison. Only Ty Sambrailo (DEN, 35 yards) and Jake Fisher (CIN, 31 yards) had longer catches.

Ford made the play on his 29th birthday. Watch the play below:

Big catch for the big man ‼️



📺: #ARIvsCIN on FOX pic.twitter.com/dmvTg389Qx — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) December 28, 2025

I know I'm not working, but I had to look it up.

Cody Ford's 21-yard catch is tied for the 3rd longest by an O-lineman since at least 2000.



Ty Sambrailo, DEN, 35 yds, 2019

Jake Fisher, CIN, 31 yds, 2015

Garrett Bradbury, MIN, 21 yds, 2021 — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) December 28, 2025

Bengals' Young Defenders

Myles Murphy, Shemar Stewart and Dax Hill were bright spots on Sunday. Murphy finished with six tackles (one for loss), one sack and one tackle for loss. He also had a quarterback hit.

Stewart had the first sack of his career. He also had two tackles, one quarterback hit and one tackle for loss. Hill had three passes defensed and one tackle.

Losers

One Play

The Bengals' defense was good for most of the game, but their effort on Michael Wilson's touchdown was unacceptable. This is the loser play of the day:

Jordan Battle stops playing football, Geno Stone continues to be the NFL’s worst tackling safety and Barrett Carter lets Michael Wilson run into the end zone.



Unacceptable from all three guys.



pic.twitter.com/pmjd6QWTNA — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) December 28, 2025

