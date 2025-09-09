Possible Cincinnati Bengals Free Agent Target Signs With AFC North Rival
CINCINNATI — A possible Bengals free agent target is off the board and coming to Cincinnati's division.
Multiple reports noted former New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peepers is signing a new deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers after the Aaron Rodgers-led crew won their opening game of the season 34-32 over the New York Jets.
"Former Patriots S Jabrill Peppers, a surprise release after cut-down day, is expected to sign with the Steelers, per me and Mike Garafolo. They’ve agreed to terms," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.
Peppers is clearly motivated to prove the Patriots wrong for releasing him right before the season. He recently posted on X about his acumen with any NFL system.
"Going on nine years in this league," Peppers wrote on X. "I’ve had seven head coaches and six defensive coordinators lol. There is no scheme you can place me in where I won’t find a way to be effective."
He is now back in the AFC North after starting his career with the Cleveland Browns before playing for the Giants and then New England.
Peppers started 26 games and appeared in 38 total for the Patriots over the past three seasons. He had 178 tackles (nine for loss), three interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one sack over that span.
Now, he will face the Bengals twice in the coming months (Oct. 16 and Nov. 16).
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team. Prefer to listen? Check out Cincinnati Bengals Talk on Apple, Spotify, and Amazon Podcasts.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI