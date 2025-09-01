Jabrill Peppers Has Message for Cincinnati Bengals and Rest of NFL
CINCINNATI — Former Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers has a message for the Bengals and any other NFL team that may want to sign him with the start of the regular season looming.
"Going on nine years in this league," Peppers wrote on X. "I’ve had seven head coaches and six defensive coordinators lol. There is no scheme you can place me in where I won’t find a way to be effective."
The Bengals are one of many teams that could be interested in a proven veteran like Peppers, who was surprisingly released last week.
Peppers is a former first round pick. He's played for the Browns, Giants and Patriots.
Another Veteran Addition?
The Bengals signed Noah Fant early in training camp after he was released by the Seahawks. They added Dalton Risner last week. They signed Mike Pennel to the practice squad on Monday. That's a trio of proven veterans that could help improve key weaknesses on the team.
Peppers is a proven talent that won't cost significant money and would give the Bengals' secondary a major boost. He made 26 starts and appeared in 38 games for the Patriots over the past three seasons. He had 178 tackles (nine for loss), three interceptions, two forced fumbles and one sack over that span.
It's unclear if the Bengals have interest in Peppers, but adding a veteran to a safety room that includes Geno Stone, Jordan Battle and Tycen Anderson would make a lot of sense.
Clearly the veteran is confident he could play in any scheme.
The Bengals brought in some new faces on defense this offseason, including defensive coordinator Al Golden. Is Peppers next?
Check out his tweet below:
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 58,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast