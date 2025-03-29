Possible Cincinnati Bengals Target Impresses at Pro Day Ahead of 2025 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals are in the market for safety help. Former Penn State star Kevin Winston Jr. might be the perfect fit.
Winston is currently recovering from a torn ACL. Despite the injury, he ran a sub 4.5 40-yard dash according to Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network and Field Yates of ESPN.
"Missed most of ‘24 due to a torn ACL but is expected to be good to roll for camp this summer," Roberts tweeted. "One of the premier defenders in the class when healthy."
Winston had 90 tackles, five passes defensed and one interception in 28 career games at Penn State.
He's 84th on Pro Football Focus' big board.
"Winston's tape and the athleticism that he showed off in 2023 made him a prospect worthy of going in the first round," Trevor Sikkema wrote. "While his recent injury muddies his projection, he's still one of the top safeties available if he can fully recover."
Winston is 6'1" and 215 pounds. He also has 32-inch arms and could be the missing piece on the back of the Bengals' defense.
"Talented but relatively inexperienced due to a season-ending injury in 2024. Winston has NFL size and traits but is lacking in the instincts and recognition column on the back end," NFL.com's Lance Zierlein wrote. "He’s much better when he’s engaged and playing forward, where his play strength and consistency as a tackler stands out. He can cover both in-line and slot tight ends and hassle their catch space. However, he struggles with anticipation and footwork when asked to play on top of the defense. Safeties with traits and tackle talent usually stick around as starters, but Winston might be somewhat limited unless he develops his field recognition enough to handle what NFL passing schemes will throw at him."
If the Bengals feel comfortable with Winston's medicals, it's reasonable to think they'll target him on day two of the NFL Draft.
Winston is joined by Xavier Watts and Andrew Mukuba as possible day two options at safety.
He's five months into rehab and is expected to be ready for training camp. Watch video of his 40-yard dash below: