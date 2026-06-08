The Bengals have been shut out of the NFL playoffs for three consecutive seasons, but that could change in a big way this fall. FOX Sports NFL reporter Greg Auman ranked all 18 non-playoff teams from least to most likely to get back into the dance this January, and Cincinnati wasn't right at the top.

Cincinnati slotted in as Auman's fifth-most likely team to get back into the playoffs with Joe Burrow & Co.

Hunting For The Playoffs Again

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor talks about newly signed defense tackle Dexter Lawrence in a press conference at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, April 20, 2026. | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Auman featured BetMGM Sportsbook odds for each team to make the playoffs. Cincinnati is a decently-sized -155 favorite to get back into the playoffs this coming season.

"The Cincinnati Bengals' defense has been enough of a liability to negate a prolific passing game with Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, keeping them out of the playoffs three years in a row," Auman wrote. "Zac Taylor likely won't survive as the head coach with a fourth year like that. So, can big swings for Lawrence and edge rusher Boye Mafe get the Bengals to at least an average defense? Over the last two years, the Bengals have had four games in which they scored 38-plus points and lost — the rest of the NFL combined has had five such games. They're favored to win 15 of their games, which is the second-most in the NFL, and have the third-easiest schedule based on their opponents' combined winning percentage from last season."

Cincinnati has a case to be higher on this list than some of the other teams above them (Tampa Bay, Kansas City, Detroit, and Baltimore), and the schedule/health factors are a big reason why.

The Bengals face the third-easiest schedule in the league by both 2025 opponent win rate and 2026 projected betting win totals. Add in the fact that they have a fully healthy Burrow compared to the Chiefs working Patrick Mahomes back from injury, and you get a strong profile to go playoff hunting again.

Check out the full list from Auman here.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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