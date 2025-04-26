Look: Possible Cincinnati Bengals Targets on Day 3 of 2025 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals have addressed three major needs in the first three rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.
First they added Shemar Stewart to bolster their pass rush. They followed it up with linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. in round two and guard Dylan Fairchild in round three.
What's next?
Well, they could still use a safety and with the top guys off the board, it's unclear if and when they'll add to their secondary. Maybe they ignore safety all together and add to the trenches.
There are plenty of linebackers available on day three and the running back position is arguably the deepest one remaining. Don't be shocked if they add to their running back room and also look for a second offensive lineman at some point on Saturday. Tight end is another position they may consider.
The Bengals have three more picks: No. 119 overall, No. 153 overall and No. 193 overall.
Here's a list of players the Bengals could target today:
Defensive Lineman: Bradyn Swinson, Ty Robinson, Ty Hamilton, CJ West, Jack Sawyer, David Walker, Aeneas Peebles, Deone Walker, Jordan Phillips, Barryn Sorrell, Fadil Diggs, Rylie Mills, Kyonte Hamilton.
Running Back: Cam Skattebo, Dylan Sampson, Jaydon Blue, Trevor Etienne, Damien Martinez, Jordan James, Bhayshul Tuten, DJ Giddens, Devin Neal, LeQuint Allen, Tahj Brooks, Jarquez Hunter.
Offensive Line: Marcus Mbow, Miles Frazier, Jake Majors, Jalen Rivers, Hollin Pierce, Luke Kandra.
Safeties: Jaylen Reed, R.J. Mickens, Billy Bowman Jr., Malachi Moore, Lathan Ransom, J.J. Roberts.
Linebacker: Barrett Carter, Danny Stutsman, Chris Paul, Jack Kiser, Kobe King, Cody Simon, Jeffrey Bassa, Smael Mondon Jr., Kain Medrano.
Best of the Rest: Gunnar Helm, Mitchell Evans, Elic Ayomanor, Isaiah Bond, Jordan Hancock, Xavier Restrepo.
