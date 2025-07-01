Possible No. 1 Pick Shares Huge Praise for Joe Burrow and Josh Allen: 'They're Dogs'
CINCINNATI — Texas Longhorns star Arch Manning didn't hesitate when asked what quarterbacks he's studied this offseason.
Manning is hoping to quickly establish himself as the best signal-caller in all of college football. Most analysts believe he'll be the top overall pick in the NFL Draft.
Meanwhile, he's only thrown 95 passes in two seasons at Texas. He'll finally get his chance to start this season. Who's he watching to get ready for the biggest year of his career?
"I'm watching a lot of Josh Allen and Joe Burrow right now. Those are my guys," Manning said. "Because they're dogs. I'm watching some of their college film right now. They're just good players, elite competitors and fun to watch."
If Manning lives up to expectations this season, he could certainly put himself in position to be the top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.
Check out video of Manning praising Burrow and Allen below:
