Former Front Office Executive Wants the Bengals to Make Two Trades Before the Deadline

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are expected to be sellers with the NFL trade deadline less than two weeks away.

Some believe they should send A.J. Green to a contender, while others think Geno Atkins could be headed elsewhere.

The Nov. 3 deadline is quickly approaching. Former general manager and current NFL.com analyst Charley Casserly wants to see Cincinnati make two moves.

He believes multiple contenders will be interested in two-time Pro Bowler Carlos Dunlap. Casserly mentions the Seahawks as a possible landing spot.

"A number of teams are desperate for a proven pass rusher—or, at the very least, need their pass rush to improve. But Seattle seems like a good fit because Dunlap is best in a four-man front," Casserly wrote. "The Seahawks emphasize getting off the ball and to the quarterback, and their pass rushers get plenty of opportunities to rush the passer these days, as they're often playing with a lead. "I would trade a fifth-round pick in exchange for Dunlap and sixth-round pick. If I were Seattle general manager John Schneider, I'd be willing to change that compensation to a fourth-rounder if the Seahawks advance deep in the playoffs and Dunlap has at least six sacks over the remainder of the season."

He also wants to see the Bengals trade wide receiver John Ross. The 24-year-old asked for a trade earlier this week according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Ross only played one snap against the Colts, so why not get something in return? Casserly thinks the former first-rounder could end up in New England.

"Ross has underperformed throughout his career. On tape, Ross doesn't seem to have the top speed he had coming out of college—remember, he holds the NFL Scouting Combine record with a 4.22-second 40-yard dash—but still shows quickness in his routes," Casserly wrote. "Give a sixth-round pick in exchange for Ross and seventh-round pick. But New England could make the compensation reliant on Ross hitting certain benchmarks."

The Bengals are going to get calls about Ross. There are plenty of teams that would be willing to part with a late-round pick, hoping that he could add something to their offense.

Here are three teams (and two bonus options) that could be interested in "Mr. 4.22."

