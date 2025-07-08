‘Quarterback’ Ep 1 Review: Bengals' Joe Burrow Learns Piano, but Simple Household Task Remains Unmastered
CINCINNATI – Netflix dropped Season 2 of Quarterback this morning, and while the show attempts to give equal time to the 2024 seasons of the Cincinnati Bengals Joe Burrow, Detroit Lions’ Jared Goff and Atlanta Falcons’ Kirk Cousins, Burrow is the star.
Not only does Burrow receive more airtime than the other two, each of the first six episodes focuses on him in the first act.
Some of the episodes begin with montages of all three to drive players in order to drive home the theme of that show, but when it comes time to cut to a specific quarterback, it’s always Burrow batting leadoff.
The lone exception is the final episode, which begins with Cousins’ benching.
While most viewers will watch in linear, chronological fashion, some may opt to bounce to the later episodes to see the five-game winning streak to close the Bengals season or the coverage of the break-in at Burrow’s home.
Unlike ‘Hard Knocks: In Season with the AFC North,’ which did not address the incident at the team’s request, ‘Quarterback’ dives in and has Burrow discuss it, which includes him contemplating moving.
Netflix introduces the topic at the end of Episode 5 and dives all the way in to start Episode 6, which we reviewed in a separate article.
Here is what you see and hear from Burrow in Episode 1 of the newest season of ‘Quarterback.’
Episode 1 – New Beginnings
After a four-minute montage of the three quarterbacks setting up the series, which includes reference to the break-in, the first vignette opens with a shot of Paycor Stadium with the Ohio River and the John A. Roebling Suspension Bridge in the foreground as piano music plays.
It’s a ground-level shot, but so many of the open scenes are aerial drone shots that are really cool looks at the city, similar to what the networks do for primetime games.
The piano music is coming from Burrow as the scene cuts to him at his house, talking about how he taught himself.
The nine-minute segment also does a quick span of his career from draft night to the wrist injury, then jumps to him dying his hair blonde and into some highlights of the Week 1 loss to New England.
We also get an amusing anecdote from head coach Zac Taylor about how influential Burrow is in Cincinnati, and he shares a picture of his son standing alongside the quarterback with matching dyed blonde hair.
After segments on Goff and Cousins in which their wives are also interviewed, the show goes back to Burrow with his parents, Jimmy and Robin, sitting at his house talking about his upbringing.
This is when find out Burrow doesn’t know how to use the washer and dryer in his house.
It’s a quick 3 1/2-minute segment before the show jumps to Goff.
The episode concludes with a 20- to 30-second snippet from each quarterback. Burrow's focuses on the loss to the Patriots, the questions that came with it and a quote from him about taking all the blame when the team loses.
This is actually the least Burrow-centric episode as he has the least amount of dedicated screen time, coming in around 12 minutes and 30 seconds to 14:30 for Goff and 17:30 for Cousins.