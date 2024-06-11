All Bengals

Joe Burrow Reveals He's Learning to Play The Piano: 'I Got a Couple of Songs That I Can Play'

Cincinnati's franchise player is staying curious.

Russ Heltman

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during a press conference after at the IEL Indoor Facility in Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during a press conference after at the IEL Indoor Facility in Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.
CINCINNATI — It's nine o'clock on a Saturday and Joe Burrow's playing the piano.

The Bengals quarterback can add the instrument to those Billy Joel lyrics after he started learning to play it this offseason.

"Learning how to play the piano," Burrow said about his plans before training camp. "So that's always fun... Just YouTube videos, that's been a fun process but set up by the pool. Obviously, still getting my workouts in, but you know we'll be smart about it."

Burrow is adding more songs to his arsenal as he gets comfortable on the keys.

"I got a couple of songs that I can play, yeah," Burrow concluded.

