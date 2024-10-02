Referee Report: Familiar Face To Work Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens Game
CINCINNATI – Veteran referee Bill Vinovich will be on the call for the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens game on Sunday at Paycor Stadium.
Vinovich has been an NFL official since 2001 and a referee since 2004, with a hiatus from 2007-11.
He has worked 17 Bengals games, most of any active referee.
Four of those 17 games came in Cincinnati’s 2021 Super Bowl season, including the AFC Championship Game win at Arrowhead Stadium.
The Bengals are 8-9 in games with Vinovich as the referee,
Vinovich and his crew rank 12th (out of 17) in number of penalties called per game at 12.5 – with 7.5 going against the home team and 5.0 against the visitors.
In 2023, Vinovich’s crew ranked eighth with 11.6 penalties per game – with a balanced 5.8 coming against the home team and 5.8 against the road team.
He was the only referee in the league with an even split (Scott Novak was close with 4.9 home and 4.8 road).
Here is look at each of the 17 Bengals games Vinovich has worked:
Week 14, 2023: Bengals 27, Vikings 24 (OT)
Bengals three penalties for 26 yards; Vikings 4-22
Week 8, 2022: Browns 32, Bengals 13
Bengals 2-6; Browns 6-56
AFC CG 2021: Bengals 27, Chiefs 24 (OT)
Chiefs 2-11; Bengals 4-30
Week 18, 2021: Browns 21, Bengals 16
Bengals 4-32; Browns 4-46
Week 12, 2021: Bengals 41, Steelers 10
Bengals 3-18; Steelers 4-30
Week 5, 2021: Packers 25, Bengals 22 (OT)
Bengals 2-21; Packers 2-10
Week 4, 2019: Steelers 27, Bengals 3
Bengals 8-60; Steelers 4-37
Week 7, 2018: Chiefs 45, Bengals 10
Bengals 8-58; Chiefs 8-49
Week 7, 2017: Steelers 29, Bengals 14
Steelers 1-5; Bengals 5-54
Week 15, 2016: Steelers 24, Bengals 20
Bengals 8-86; Steelers 7-104
Week 4, 2016: Bengals 22, Dolphins 7
Bengals 6-40; Steelers 7-68
Week 16, 2014: Bengals 37, Broncos 28
Bengals 7-45; Broncos 6-72
Week 2, 2014: Bengals 24, Falcons 10
Bengals 7-55; Falcons 7-56
Week 14, 2012: Cowboys 20, Bengals 19
Bengals 8-70; Cowboys 6-49
Week 4, 2006: Patriots 38, Bengals 13
Bengals 9-74; Patriots 7-61
Week 8, 2005: Bengals 21, Packers 14
Bengals 3-58; Packers 7-29
Week 9, 2004: Bengals 26, Cowboys 3
Bengals 4-20; Cowboys 7-46
