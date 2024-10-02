All Bengals

Referee Report: Familiar Face To Work Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens Game

Jay Morrison

Jan 9, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) talks with referee Bill Vinovich (52) during warmups before the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
Jan 9, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) talks with referee Bill Vinovich (52) during warmups before the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images / Scott Galvin-Imagn Images
In this story:

CINCINNATI – Veteran referee Bill Vinovich will be on the call for the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Baltimore Ravens game on Sunday at Paycor Stadium.

Vinovich has been an NFL official since 2001 and a referee since 2004, with a hiatus from 2007-11.

He has worked 17 Bengals games, most of any active referee.

Four of those 17 games came in Cincinnati’s 2021 Super Bowl season, including the AFC Championship Game win at Arrowhead Stadium.

The Bengals are 8-9 in games with Vinovich as the referee,

Vinovich and his crew rank 12th (out of 17) in number of penalties called per game at 12.5 – with 7.5 going against the home team and 5.0 against the visitors.

In 2023, Vinovich’s crew ranked eighth with 11.6 penalties per game – with a balanced 5.8 coming against the home team and 5.8 against the road team.

He was the only referee in the league with an even split (Scott Novak was close with 4.9 home and 4.8 road).

Here is look at each of the 17 Bengals games Vinovich has worked:

Week 14, 2023: Bengals 27, Vikings 24 (OT)

Bengals three penalties for 26 yards; Vikings 4-22

Week 8, 2022: Browns 32, Bengals 13

Bengals 2-6; Browns 6-56

AFC CG 2021: Bengals 27, Chiefs 24 (OT)

Chiefs 2-11; Bengals 4-30

Week 18, 2021: Browns 21, Bengals 16

Bengals 4-32; Browns 4-46

Week 12, 2021: Bengals 41, Steelers 10

Bengals 3-18; Steelers 4-30

Week 5, 2021: Packers 25, Bengals 22 (OT)

Bengals 2-21; Packers 2-10

Week 4, 2019: Steelers 27, Bengals 3

Bengals 8-60; Steelers 4-37

Week 7, 2018: Chiefs 45, Bengals 10

Bengals 8-58; Chiefs 8-49

Week 7, 2017: Steelers 29, Bengals 14

Steelers 1-5; Bengals 5-54

Week 15, 2016: Steelers 24, Bengals 20

Bengals 8-86; Steelers 7-104

Week 4, 2016: Bengals 22, Dolphins 7

Bengals 6-40; Steelers 7-68

Week 16, 2014: Bengals 37, Broncos 28

Bengals 7-45; Broncos 6-72

Week 2, 2014: Bengals 24, Falcons 10

Bengals 7-55; Falcons 7-56

Week 14, 2012: Cowboys 20, Bengals 19

Bengals 8-70; Cowboys 6-49

Week 4, 2006: Patriots 38, Bengals 13

Bengals 9-74; Patriots 7-61

Week 8, 2005: Bengals 21, Packers 14

Bengals 3-58; Packers 7-29

Week 9, 2004: Bengals 26, Cowboys 3

Bengals 4-20; Cowboys 7-46

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below:

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

-----

Join the 47,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI

Like Our Facebook Page

Follow on TikTok

Published
Jay Morrison
JAY MORRISON

Jay Morrison covers the Cincinnati Bengals for Bengals On SI. He has been writing about the NFL for nearly three decades. Combining a passion for stats and storytelling, Jay takes readers beyond the field for a unique look at the game and the people who play it. Prior to joining Bengals on SI, Jay covered the Cincinnati Bengals beat for The Athletic, the Dayton Daily News and Pro Football Network.

Home/News