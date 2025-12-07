Tee Higgins Scores Crazy Touchdown For Final Gasp In Bills Loss

CINCINNATI — Buffalo and Cincinnati played another crazy high-scoring game in the Bengals' season on Sunday, ultimately morphing into a 39-34 loss. Joe Burrow entered chuck it up mode after late two interceptions, including a pick-six that flipped the game.

Burrow hit Tee Higgins on a crazy one-handed TD catch to give the defense one last chance at hope.

It helped him add to a six-catch 92 92-yard game on his second score in the snow game.

Check out the absurd big play and the ESPN drive log below:

TEE SO CASUAL WITH ONE HAND FOR ANOTHER TD



CINvsBUF on FOX/FOX Onehttps://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/F55ir50yNt — NFL (@NFL) December 7, 2025

37-yd Pass

2:57 - 4th

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass deep middle to M.Gesicki to BUF 29 for 37 yards (J.Poyer).

1st & 10 at CIN 34

4-yd Pass

2:33 - 4th

(No Huddle, Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short right to M.Gesicki pushed ob at BUF 25 for 4 yards (J.Hancock).

1st & 10 at BUF 29

Incompletion

2:25 - 4th

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete deep right to C.Brown (C.Lewis) [D.Jones].

2nd & 6 at BUF 25

25-yd Touchdown Pass

2:13 - 4th

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass deep right to T.Higgins for 25 yards, TOUCHDOWN. TWO-POINT CONVERSION ATTEMPT. J.Burrow is sacked. ATTEMPT FAILS.

3rd & 6 at BUF 25

