Report: Cincinnati Bengals Host Ohio State Star Josh Simmons for Pre-Draft Visit

The Bengals could be eyeing an offensive lineman in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

James Rapien

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State University offensive lineman Josh Simmons (OL37) answers questions at a press conference during the 2025 NFL Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals hosted Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons for a visit ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft according to Malik Wright.

Simmons met with Bengals offensive line coach Scott Peters. He's considered one of the top offensive linemen in this year's draft class.

"Simmons explodes out of his stance in pass protection and plays with knee-bend, balance and calmness to govern his movements, shoot his hands and stay square to pass rushers," Dane Brugler wrote. "He isn't an overpowering mauler in the run game, but Kelly's offense highlighted Simmons' range when executing pulls, reaches, traps, etc. Overall, Simmons is a nimble, coordinated pass protector with tremendous athletic poise and the body control to be a long-term starting left tackle in the NFL. His pro projection hinges on medical feedback."

Simmons is recovering from a torn left patellar tendon. He suffered the injury in October, but has reportedly made great progress.

“He’s an elite athlete with rare ability to recover from being out of position,” one Big Ten D-line coach told Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. “He’s also got some real grown-man strength to him.”

Simmons is 6-foot-4, 317 pounds. It's reasonable to think he could slide in as a starting guard as a rookie.

He's 17th on Pro Football Focus' big board and 20th in Brugler's rankings. Simmons doesn't could toward the Bengals' 30 pre-draft visits because he went to Ohio State.

