Shemar Stewart Had Message for Bengals Teammates While Holding Out of Training Camp
CINCINNATI — Bengals first round pick Shemar Stewart is unsigned and is holding out of training camp.
The 17th overall pick is the only first rounder that hasn't signed his rookie contract.
Stewart, who remains in Texas and is training at his alma mater, reached out to a teammate before the Bengals' first training camp practice on Wednesday.
"I'm going to be busting my a** at this workout today," Stewart's message said according to WLWT's Charlie Clifford.
That message let's everyone know how Stewart is approaching the situation, but he's missing valuable on-field reps.
So what's the hold up? The Bengals want to insert default lanuage into Stewart's contract that would protect them if he got in trouble on or off the field.
"The issue seems to be about guaranteed money, if in the event, he acted in a way that was contrary to league rules, or our rules, for example, if he got into a criminal situation," Bengals owner Mike Brown said earlier this week. "We've been here for a long time, it's never happened, and that's what's holding up this contract, and from our vantage point, it's a form of foolishness. It just ought to get done. There is no dispute over the money. It's just a dispute in his mind that I guess, if he did something that really deserved punishment, that he would want the whole contract guaranteed."
The Bengals certainly could use Stewart on their team. He needs on-field reps.
His agent Zac Hiller and the Bengals need to find a way to get this done because this hold out is hurting one person more than anyone else: Stewart.
"I've been trying not to get involved," Bengals veteran Ted Karras said on Thursday. "That's the choice he's making. He's such a great dude and great young man and a really talented player, and hopefully we can kind of weather this whole thing. But it sucks that this has to be his first impression to a lot of his teammates, coaches and the fans for a guy that I think is such a great guy. Hopefully we can get this resolved. I'm gonna recuse myself, though, mostly. For both of them (Shemar Stewart and Trey Hendrickson), and I hope to see them soon. They'll have Cincy Hats waiting for them.
