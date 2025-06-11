Shemar Stewart Makes Interesting Comment About Relationship With Zac Taylor
CINCINNATI — Bengals first round pick Shemar Stewart opened up about contract talks with the team and explained why he isn't practicing at minicamp.
The 21-year-old was the 17th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He hasn't practiced or participated in any on-field work since he was selected.
“I've never been a person to ask for more than what I deserve,” Stewart said on Tuesday. “And (the Bengals) trying to implement something new, to me, is unfair. And I feel like I've been nothing but fair. I'm not asking for nothing crazy. I could understand if I was asking for more on my signing bonus, which I'm not. They trying to do all of this is crazy."
Stewart is one of five unsigned first round picks. Only Travis Hunter (No. 2 overall) was picked ahead of him (17th).
“As in how far I'll take it, it just depends,” Stewart said. “I'm not asking for nothing y'all have never done before. But in y'all's case, y'all just want to win an argument instead of winning more games.”
This isn't the first time the Bengals' front office has ran into issues with players during the negotiation process. In the past, head coach Zac Taylor has helped calm the waters. Multiple veteran players have given him credit for helping in that area.
How's Taylor's communication with Stewart been during this process?
"We talk here and there," Stewart said with a slight head nod.
How much would Taylor normally communicate with a first round rookie? It probably isn't a ton—especially a non-quarterback.
Regardless, the comments are interesting. Stewart is clearly frustrated. His camp is frustrated. Will the Bengals tweak the contract to get him signed?
Time will tell. Don't be surprised if this lasts into training camp.
“If I really wanted to say ... I can't say what I really want to say. It's their contract," Stewart said. "They can do whatever with it.”
Listen to Stewart's full comments on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon or watch the video below: