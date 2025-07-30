Shemar Stewart's Agent Goes In-Depth on Negotiation With Cincinnati Bengals
CINCINNATI — The Shemar Stewart rookie contract saga is in the rearview mirror as Stewart's agent, Zac Hiller, spoke his peace on the now signed deal in an interview with Cincy Unfiltered this week.
Hiller told The Bengalorian and Drew Garrison that the big holdup with the Bengals' defensive ends' negotiation was just about business, and getting something in return for a new concession. That concession was the oft-talked-about default language.
Stewart's guaranteed money in future seasons will now void if he defaults on the contract for any reason, as opposed to Amarius Mims' contract, which would just void guarantees for that season in which the default occurs.
"Nothing," Hiller said about the differences between Stewart's contract and other mid-first-round 2025 picks. "Except for the fact that the language was not in Bengals' contracts previously. So, therefore, right? If you want to make a change, like in any type of negotiation. You're welcome to offer something up, and that is just called business. That's it. That's all. That's what it comes down to."
Hiller made it clear that Stewart ended the situation and wanted to get on the field with his teammates as training camp got underway. He missed the opening few sessions but will go through his third practice on Wednesday.
Hiller, Stewart, and the Bengals all traded public barbs throughout the process, but it's just water under the bridge.
"When you create a narrative that he's getting bad advice, and rather than just speaking facts, which was what I was more than happy to do at any point in time, kind of should tell you who might have been right and wrong in the situation," Hiller stated. "And I appreciate the Bengals' front office. I have the utmost respect for them. The scouting department made the right pick, like everyone who was a part of that pick made the right pick with Shemar, so I do have the utmost respect for them."
The focus now finally moves to football. Check out the full interview below:
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and watch the video below as part of our in-depth coverage of the team:
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, insight, film breakdowns and so much more!
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
-----
Follow us on X: @BengalsTalkSI