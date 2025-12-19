Shemar Stewart Reveals Playing Status Against Dolphins, Injury Details Surface

CINCINNATI — The Bengals are getting their 2025 first-round pick on the field for this Sunday's action against the Dolphins. Shemar Stewart told the media at his locker on Thursday that he is returning to the field this weekend after not playing in any games since the Nov. 2 loss to Chicago.

He's spent a month-plus on injured reserve and dealt with an ankle injury earlier this season, and ultimately has played in just five games. ESPN's Ben Baby revealed the injury was a torn PCL in his knee that did not require surgery.

"I think he's just had a tough go of it this season," Bengals head coach Taylor said to the media on Wednesday. "And it's because of just things that have happened to him on the field."

Stewart noted earlier this month that he just wants to find some kind of rhythm down the stretch. These games matter little for next year's team overall and mean zero in the playoff lense, but they are important for Stewart's development as a young player.

He has six total tackles this season and a low 36.9 Pro Football Focus grade.

“Coming in and playing two games, then being hurt in the second game, then coming back five weeks later and getting hurt immediately after that game, it's not great for anybody's confidence, especially somebody like me that's never been hurt ever,” Stewart said last week.

“I never missed a game in college. I never missed a practice in college. Coming in here and missing 10 weeks is just hard on the mental,” he added.

He could have a chance at that first career sack on Sunday, facing off against a mediocre Dolphins protection group (19th in sack rate allowed, 7.4%) and a rookie quarterback making his first start in Quinn Ewers.

Stewart will try to make an impact at 1 p.m. ET in Sunday's return.

