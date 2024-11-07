Sources: Running Back Khalil Herbert to Make Cincinnati Bengals Debut on Thursday Night vs Baltimore Ravens
CINCINNATI — Khalil Herbert will make his Bengals debut on Thursday night against the Ravens, league sources confirmed.
Cincinnati traded a seventh-round pick to Chicago on Tuesday morning in exchange for Herbert. He was in the building on Tuesday afternoon and the trade was finalized a few hours later.
Herbert practiced with the team on Tuesday night, flew with the team to Baltimore on Wednesday. He has had multiple meetings with the coaching staff, including running backs coach Justin Hill and offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher.
"Yeah, I think so," Joe Burrow said when asked if they can get Herbert up to speed in two days. "Football is football for the most part. Couple new languages but he is right there next to me so I can tell him what to do when he is out there. We’ll see how much he ends up playing but I am confident we can get him right."
Herbert only has eight carries this season. He was playing behind D'Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson in Chicago.
The Bengals are expected to use him on running downs. He's good in short yardage, has ability to make defenders miss and might be able to add a wrinkle to Cincinnati's rushing attack even though they acquired him two days ago.
"It might happen on game day, too," Burrow said. 'Where he is standing right next to me and doesn’t know what to do and I lean over and tell him. He’s right next to me. That’s an easy thing for me to do."
How big of a role could Herbert play? He'll be a compliment to Chase Brown on offense. He could see a few carries and also has experience as a kick returner. Look for him to have a role on special teams too.
Trayveon Williams will likely be active too as the third running back, but tight end Drew Sample may handle some of the pass blocking duties. Sample knows the system, as the size and experience and the last thing the Bengals need is protection issues on the road in a must-win game against a division rival.
