Steelers Secondary Frustrated, Believe Bengals Stars: 'Get Away With S*** Like That'
CINCINNATI — Bengals stars Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins carried Cincinnati to a 33-31 win over the Steelers on Thursday night.
Not only did the Bengals snap a four-game losing streak, but they improved to 2-0 in the AFC North and gave themselves new life with Joe Flacco at quarterback.
Chase finished with a Bengals record 16 catches on 23 targets. He had 161 receiving yards and one touchdown. Higgins had a season-high six catches for 96 yards and one touchdown.
It was a season-saving victory for the Bengals. Meanwhile, the Steelers cornerbacks clearly had a problem with how the officials handled the game.
"I wasn't a big fan of the calls today with the officiating," Joey Porter Jr. said after the game. "But it is what it is. It's football."
"F*** the calls," Jalen Ramsey said bluntly. "We have to play better starting with myself. That's part of the game. When you have receivers that are superstars in the league, you know that they get away with s*** like that."
Ramsey posted a 43.0 overall grade in Week 7 according to Pro Football Focus. It was by far his lowest grade of the season. He gave up five catches for 62 yards and one touchdown according to PFF.
Porter Jr. allowed four catches for 37 yards and posted an overall PFF grade of 50.9.
Offense Gets Hot
The Bengals' offense entered Week 7 looking for their first touchdown in the first half since Joe Burrow found Chase for a 4-yard touchdown in Week 2.
Flacco was able to jump start this unit. They scored on seven of their final eight possessions against the Steelers (three touchdowns and four field goals).
This rivalry between the Bengals' receivers and Steelers' secondary is just getting started. They play again on Sunday, Nov. 16 in Pittsburgh. That will be another crucial game for the Bengals in their quest to win the AFC North for the first time since 2022.
Watch the clip of Porter Jr. and Ramsey below:
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 60,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast