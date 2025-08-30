Tee Higgins Shares Top-Five NFL Wide Receivers List, Which Includes Familiar Face
CINCINNATI — Tee Higgins chatted with FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz recently and dropped his top five NFL wide receivers ever in no particular order. Higgins rolled with some old legends and a few newer talents from the great history of NFL pass catchers.
"Definitely gonna go Jerry Rice, Randy Moss," Higgins began. "I'm gonna put Julio Jones, A.J. Green. It's between three for me, Andre Johnson, Calvin Johnson, and I'm gonna go Ocho [Chad Johnson]."
"I noticed a theme. All those receivers are big body receivers," Schultz stated.
"That's who I looked at growing up. You know, I looked at their game and things like that," The Bengals star said.
The 6-4, 220-pound playmaker has had plenty of similar body types to emulate on his journey to the NFL. A journey that culminated in a four-year contract extension inked with the Bengals at the beginning of this offseason.
Now, all focus is on health and production with the contract business wrapped up. Higgins is trying to avoid missing multiple games for the third consecutive season. He's off to a good start this summer, staying healthy the whole time with no reported notable injuries.
The last time Higgins played 16-plus games was in 2022, when he posted 1,029 receiving yards and seven touchdowns to help Cincinnati tie a franchise record with a 12-4 mark.
Cincinnati has never won 13 regular-season games in one campaign. They'll look to change that this season. The Bengals open the 2025 campaign in Cleveland on Sept. 7.
Check out the full clip below:
