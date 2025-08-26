Four Recently Released Players Cincinnati Bengals Could Target to Address Roster Holes
CINCINNATI — All 32 NFL teams have until Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET to trim their roster to 53 players.
The Bengals have mutliple areas they could address with new faces, including guard, offensive tackle, defensive tackle and safety.
Here are three players that they should consider claiming on waivers, including a running back that could easily become a contributor in the future.
Logan Brown, OT: Waived By Vikings
Brown was released by the Vikings on Monday. The rookie played at both left and right tackle for the Vikings this preseason. He didn't give up a sack, but did allow three pressures in 105 snaps. He was also called for two penalties.
So why should the Bengals be interested?
The rookie is the type of developmental prospect that they should be targeting. Brown only has one full season as a college starter. Offensive line coach Scott Peters was brought in to develop prospects like Brown.
Lance Zierlein had a round 3-4 grade on Brown ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft. Ultimately, he went undrafted.
"Traits-based developmental tackle with only one full season as a college starter. Brown is high-cut but is unusually quick laterally and athletic in space for a player who plays so upright," Zierlein wrote. "The bad looks really bad but the good can look really good. The ceiling and floor are both moving upward and Brown has early swing tackle value with a chance to develop into an NFL starter."
Mike Edwards, S: Released by Chiefs
Edwards is being released by the Chiefs. The 29-year-old has plenty of experience and could be an ideal veteran option to be the Bengals' fourth safety. The Cincinnati native has won two Super Bowls and appeared in eight games for the Bills and Buccaneers last season.
DeMarvin Leal, DT: Released by Steelers
Leal is a former third round pick that only appeared in five games last season due to injury. He has experience at defensive tackle, but Pittsburgh moved him to end in 2024.
How do the Bengals view him? Could he give them the help they need at tackle? He has 33 tackles and one sack in 28 career regular season games.
Audric Estime, RB: Waived by Broncos
Estime would be an ideal addition to the Bengals' backfield. At 5-11, 221 pounds, he would give them some much needed size at running back. He ran for 310 yards and two touchdowns for the Broncos as a rookie, averaging 4.1 yards-per-carry.
Estime is only 21-years-old and is entering his second season in the NFL. Denver took him in the fifth round (147th overall) in the 2024 NFL Draft. He would be an upgrade over Kendall Milton at the fourth running back spot. He would give the Bengals a big, tough runner to go alongside the rest of their room. It would also give them some much needed depth at running back.
