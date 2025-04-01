Three Things I Think I Think About the Cincinnati Bengals and the 2025 NFL Draft
CINCINNATI — The 2025 NFL Draft is just 23 days away. The Cincinnati Bengals have six selections in this year’s draft, including the 17th overall pick.
They made the right decision by signing Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins to long-term extensions.
Internally, Trey Hendrickson still wants a new contract, but that could take time. Head coach Zac Taylor made it clear on Monday that the team doesn’t plan on addressing the guard position in free agency before the draft.
What does that mean for Cincinnati’s roster? What does it say about this year’s draft class?
It’s time to share some thoughts on the draft with some help from legendary sportswriter Peter King. Here are three things I think I think about the 2025 NFL Draft:
1. I think it stinks to be picking in the 16-23 range in this year's class. Unless there's an obvious faller, the Bengals are going to be stuck picking from a lot of flawed prospects at No. 17.
That's not what you want, especially on day one of the NFL Draft. Of course there's talent in this draft and fans will fall in love with Mike Green, James Pearce Jr. or any of the other possible options that fall Cincinnati's way when they're on the clock on draft night.
Those guys have flaws in their game and there are legitimate off-the-field questions about both players. Walter Nolen didn't complete his pre-draft testing. Derrick Harmon struggled with missed tackles. Kelvin Banks would have to switch positions. Josh Simmons is coming off of a serious knee injury and would also be switching positions. Malaki Starks didn't test like an elite athlete. Nick Emmanwori may not be the deep safety the Bengals truly need. Jihaad Campbell is recovering from shoulder surgery.
Those guys have talent, but there are question marks everywhere.
Like most drafts, there are plenty of studs that should go in the top 10. Adding a player like Armand Membou, Abdul Carter, Travis Hunter or Ashton Jeanty is going to instantly make your team better. After that initial wave of prospects, it feels like the bottom drops out.
There's a significant drop off from pick 10 versus pick 17. If the Bengals can trade back, they almost certainly will. Adding another day two pick would be extremely valuable.
It feels like this class is flooded with day two prospects. A lot of them will go off the board on day one.
As weak as this draft may be in the middle of the first round, day two is strong. The Bengals could easily add plug-and-play starters at multiple positions in the second and third rounds.
Day two will be where they make their money in this draft. The chances are good that their pick in the first round is going to have some significant question marks. That doesn't mean they won't get a good player, but it does mean that day two could help swing things in the right direction.
Instead of having picks 17, 49 and 81, it would be better to have picks 30, 49, 56 and 81. Will the Bengals pull off a trade? Who knows. But unless a big time prospect falls, which is possible, a trade down makes sense—at least on paper.
2. I think the Bengals have one clear need: talent. They need to add talent to their roster. A lot of people are going to be focused on guard and rightfully so, but this team needs an infusion of talent that can make an impact right away.
If that means they add Colston Loveland or Tyler Warren to their roster, then sign me up. They should absolutely be open to adding a running back early if Jeanty falls to pick 17 or if one of the top backs is available on day two.
The running back argument will never end, but getting a high-end talent at running back is more valuable than an average starting offensive lineman.
Should the Bengals want the next Corey Dillon or the next Jonah Williams at pick 17? What about pick 49?
Neither guy was a bust, but one is in the Bengals' Ring of Honor for a reason.
Finding players that are talented and can make an instant impact should be their priority.
There's no doubt the Bengals have to address the trenches in this year's draft, but their biggest need is talent. They need more of it!
3. I think Bengals will take a safety with one of their first three picks. That may sound obvious, but with the way the board lines up, there are going to be quality safety options in each of the first three rounds for them.
Starks and Emmanwori could both be available in round one. If they trade down, Xavier Watts becomes a real option and would certainly be the pick if he's available at No. 49. Kevin Winston Jr. is an intriguing player that the Bengals could certainly target in the second or third round.
Andrew Mukuba may be the best fit of all. The Texas product has great instincts, ball skills and could help shore up their issues at preventing big plays right away.
If the board doesn't fall the way they expect, they don't have to force it. That's probably why they kept Geno Stone around and haven't seriously looked at safety in free agency.
Keeping the veteran and adding a quality safety in the draft is their plan. If the draft doesn't fall their way, they could always sign a vet afterward and are comfortable rollin with Stone and Jordan Battle as their starters in 2025.
For more on the draft, check out mock draft 1.0, which includes all six Bengals picks here.