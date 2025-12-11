Cincinnati Bengals Injury Report: Tee Higgins Continues Practicing During Concussion Recovery

CINCINNATI — The Bengals released their Thursday injury report this afternoon, and Tee Higgins continues to log limited practices in his latest concussion fight.

It's unclear if Higgins has a full-blown second concussion within a month span or if he's just dealing with slight symptoms. Head injuries like this can be fickle, but Higgins definitely cannot play Sunday if he doesn't exit concussion protocol before kickoff.

He cannot log a full practice until he exits either. The Bengals had Shemar Stewart (knee) log a full practice as well with no changes overall from Wednesday's report to today's

Cincinnati is trying to have "fun" and stay alive in the AFC North title race as long as possible down the stretch. Joe Burrow had some interesting comments on the big picture on Wednesday.

"If I want to keep doing this, I have to have fun doing it," Burrow said about playing football. "I have been through a lot. If it's not fun, then what am I doing it for? That is the mindset I am trying to bring to the table."

He expanded further on his view of football before his turf toe injury.

"I wouldn't say I viewed it that way," Burrow noted about the game being fun. "Reflection on a lot of things that I've done and been through in my career. I think I've been through more than most, and it's certainly not easy on the brain or the body, so just trying to have fun doing it again."

A win on Sunday would be a lot more fun for Burrow and the Bengals than their 10th loss in 14 tries.

