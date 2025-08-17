Trade Trey Hendrickson? Bengals Reportedly Entertaining Offers With Regular Season Looming
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are listening to trade offers for Trey Hendrickson according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Hendrickson led the NFL in sacks last season (17.5) and is looking for a new contract. He missed the first five days of training camp, before reporting to team facilities.
Hendrickson is entering the final year of his contract and scheduled to make $15.8 million in base salary. He's expecting a new deal.
“Not only have I mentioned it multiple times this offseason, but also ownership has as well – our plans are not having to play on the current deal,” Hendrickson said last month. “That's something we have a common goal to get to. That's the plan moving forward. No distractions. I am excited to be here. I think it's great seeing the brotherhood that's in here."
What are the Bengals looking for in a possible trade?
"The have always done their due diligence. But timing is now of the essence," Rapoport tweeted. "This will be expensive, likely with a young player and a future pick if possible. A challenge for sure — especially because they are a playoff-ready team."
Hendrickson has made it clear he wants to be in Cincinnati. He also wasn't worried about missing training camp practices. But, with the start of the regular season just three weeks away, the Bengals are seriously entertaining a possible trade.
Bengals owner Mike Brown was optimistic about their chances of reaching a long-term deal with Hendrickson last month.
“We aren’t going to trade Trey. We’re working to get Trey re-signed as we speak," Brown said. "Our guys are in the office working to get that done. And I think it will get done.”
Guaranteed money has been a major sticking point in contract talks between the Bengals and Hendrickson. Clearly Brown and the Bengals have had a change of heart and are at least willing to entertain offers for the star pass rusher. Check out Rapoport's report below:
