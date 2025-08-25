Trey Hendrickson Saga With Bengals Continues With All Signs Pointing to One Ending
CINCINNATI — The Bengals and Trey Hendrickson have re-started contract talks in recent days. With the start of the regular season just 13 days away, both sides are feeling some urgency to get a deal in place so the reigning NFL sack leader is on the field for the Bengals season opener against the Browns.
The latest reporting around contract talks is a bit different than the other stuff we've seen this offseason.
"My understanding is the two sides have been exploring a more 'unique' avenue to get something done," Jordan Schultz tweeted. "Giving Hendrickson more money this season while still letting his contract expire after the year—has been discussed."
Giving Hendrickson more money this season and letting him leave in March doesn't make sense for anyone involved.
The Bengals aren't going to give Hendrickson a raise and give him a guarantee that they won't use the franchise tag on him next March. They've never operated that way. Why would they give him a pay bump and relinquish any chance they have of keeping him in 2026?
Would they give Hendrickson that guarantee if he were willing to play on his current deal? Maybe. He's set to make $15.8 million in base salary this season and is arguably best value non-rookie contract in the NFL.
Hendrickson has made it clear that he won't play on his current deal. He wants long-term security.
"Recognition is not something I'm chasing," Hendrickson said last month. "Security is something I value and telling my wife where we're going to play, those are things that matter to me. I can't talk about statistics, I can't talk about recognition or anything like that. I think when you get those things, it's an honor and a privilege and I'm blessed to have some of the accolades I do, but I don't chase those things."
Hendrickson wants a long-term contract. Are the Bengals willing to give him a multi-year deal with a significant amount of money upfront? Absolutely.
The offers haven't had the guarantees that Hendrickson is looking for—but they've found common ground on years and average annual salary.
Why would they rip that up and go with the "raise for this season and then part ways" route?
Maybe both parties to go down that path, but it seems unlikely. That doesn't align with anything Hendrickson has said. It doesn't match up with the Bengals and their history.
Ultimately, the Bengals need Hendrickson and Hendrickson needs the Bengals. It would be surprising if they traded him. It would also be surprising if they gave him a raise for just this season without the chance of keeping him in 2026.
The clock is ticking, but there's still time for the Bengals and Hendrickson to agree on a long-term extension.
