Two Men Arrested After Allegedly Breaking Into Paycor Stadium After Bengals' Preseason Finale
CINCINNATI — Two men were arrested after allegedly breaking into and entering Paycor Stadium on Sunday morning according to court records from Hamilton County Municipal Court.
The two men were caught in the act of breaking and entering the stadium, less than 24 hours after the Bengals played in their preseason finale.
Kaleb Truong and Alex Winegeart were the men arrested.
Truong was caught on the stadium's security cameras jumping over a fence. He also attempted to steal a barbeque smoker according to the records.
He was arrested before escaping the stadium thanks to help from the K9 unit. It's unclear if Winegeart was with Truong or if they broke in separately, but both men were arrested around the same time.
Both men were charged with breaking and entering. They will be arraigned on Monday at 9 a.m.
Check out both police reports below:
Preseason Over
The Bengals wrapped up the preseason on Saturday on the field. They have until Tuesday, August 26 at 4 p.m. to trim their roster to 53 players.
They have plenty of tough decisions to make this week and could look to add multiple players, even after trimming their roster to 53.
“We’ll assess the tape and have final conversations on Monday on where we want to go," head coach Zac Taylor said on Saturday. "There have probably been a lot of moments in my career where a guy has made a solidifying impression in the final preseason game, where maybe your decision was going the other way. We’ll just watch it all and evaluate it.”
For our initial 53-man roster prediction, go here.
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 58,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Also, check out the podcast, Locked On Bengals, wherever you get your podcasts.
Apple: bit.ly/BengalsApple
Spotify: bit.ly/BengalsSpotify
YouTube: bit.ly/LOBengalsYouTube
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast