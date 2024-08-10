All Bengals

Unhappy in Cleveland? Browns Star Wide Receiver Amari Cooper Sounds Open to Trade

Wow...

James Rapien

Aug 4, 2024; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) during practice at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 4, 2024; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) during practice at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

CINCINNATI — Does Browns star wide receiver Amari Cooper want to be traded?

Just hours after a report came out saying the team had agreed to send multiple draft picks and Cooper to the 49ers for Brandon Aiyuk—Cooper appeared to respond on social media.

"Lol I wouldn't mind at all," Cooper wrote on Instagram.

It's worth noting that Aiyuk reportedly didn't want to go to Cleveland, so he didn't agree to sign an extension and trade talks fell apart.

Cooper is entering the final year of his contract. The AFC North is the best division in football and he was a big reason why Cleveland made the playoffs last season.

Amari Cooper Instagram Story
Amari Cooper /
Published
James Rapien

JAMES RAPIEN

James Rapien covers the Bengals for Sports Illustrated's AllBengals.com and is one-half of the Locked on Bengals Podcast. He's also the co-owner/creator of Cincinnati Bengals Talk on YouTube. He earned a journalism degree from the University of Cincinnati and has spent the majority of his professional career in the Queen City. Rapien previously covered the Cavaliers and Indians in Cleveland. He has a background in radio, which includes stops at 700 WLW, ESPN 1530 and 92.3 The Fan. He loves a good trade rumor and uses copious amounts of hot sauce on his food. Cincinnati chili is his go-to meal, followed by gallons of mint chocolate chip ice cream for dessert. When he isn't working or eating, he's probably walking his dog Finley or spending time with family.  

Home/News