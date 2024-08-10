Unhappy in Cleveland? Browns Star Wide Receiver Amari Cooper Sounds Open to Trade
CINCINNATI — Does Browns star wide receiver Amari Cooper want to be traded?
Just hours after a report came out saying the team had agreed to send multiple draft picks and Cooper to the 49ers for Brandon Aiyuk—Cooper appeared to respond on social media.
"Lol I wouldn't mind at all," Cooper wrote on Instagram.
It's worth noting that Aiyuk reportedly didn't want to go to Cleveland, so he didn't agree to sign an extension and trade talks fell apart.
Cooper is entering the final year of his contract. The AFC North is the best division in football and he was a big reason why Cleveland made the playoffs last season.
