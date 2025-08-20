Veteran Defender Emerging as Intriguing Trade Target for Cincinnati Bengals
CINCINNATI — Would the Cincinnati Bengals trade for Kyle Dugger?
Dugger is reportedly on the trade block according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports.
"The Patriots have been open to trading safety Kyle Dugger, whose role has been reduced this summer," Schultz tweeted. "Dugger is still viewed as a talented, impactful player and there are several teams where he’d be a much better scheme fit. The contract will complicate any deal, and one source said New England would likely need to eat money just to make it a conversation."
Dugger's contract would certainly need to be adjusted. He signed a four-year, $58 million deal last April. The Patriots' entire coaching staff has changed, which has led to Dugger getting demoted in the safety room.
He would be an ideal target for the Bengals if he were cut by the Patriots. Odds are he will be released, unless New England is willing to eat a significant part of his contract.
The Patriots would only clear $1.7 million in cap space by releasing Dugger and would have a $13.5 million dead cap hit. That would be their motivation to eat some of his salary to help facilitate a trade.
Dugger had the worst season of his career last season, but he's been an impactful player. He played through an ankle injury last season.
A trade is highly unlikely, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the Bengals pursue Dugger if he hits the free agent market.
If the Patriots were willing to eat a significant chunk of his salary, then the Bengals would need to have a discussion about a possible trade.
Cincinnati signed Noah Fant last month after he was released by the Seahawks. They brought in guard Dalton Risner for a visit this week. They've been proactive. It wouldn't be shocking if they looked for a proven safety—and Dugger certainly fits that description.
Check out Schultz's report on Dugger's future below:
For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon.
Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!
-----
Join the 57,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.
Follow us on Twitter: @BengalsTalkSI
Subscribe and follow the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast