Zac Taylor Updates Cincinnati Bengals Growing Injury List Following 48-10 Loss to Vikings
CINCINNATI — Zac Taylor has assessed the tape and is moving forward in the 2025 NFL season after Minnesota whooped Cincinnati 48-10 on Sunday afternoon.
The Bengals have a few key injuries to track this week as the team missed Cam Taylor-Britt (hamstring) and Shemar Stewart (ankle) on Sunday, all while Dalton Risner went down with a calf injury and Noah Fant got concussed.
Risner appears to good to go for Cincinnati's matchup against Denver next week. He doesn't have any concerns about playing next week against the Broncos.
"High calf area," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said when asked about Risner. "We'll work through the week and make our decisions."
Samaje Perine suffered a thumb injury in the first half, but his MRI reportedly came back clean and he could be available to play in Week 4.
"We avoided a significant long term issue," Taylor said, leaving the door open for Perine to play this week.
Rookies Jalen Rivers and Tahj Brooks would see significantly more playing time if Risner or Perine can't play.
Tight end Noah Fant suffered a concussion. He'll have to get through protocol if he's going to play on Monday night against the Broncos.
Cincinnati is widely expected to lose in Week 4. They hit the road on Monday night to play in Denver. They're currently 7.5-point underdogs. Denver has lost to Cincinnati in three of the past four matchups
