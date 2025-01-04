NFL Fines Another Cincinnati Bengals Player for a Violent Gesture
CINCINNATI – Cornerback Josh Newton is the latest Cincinnati Bengals player to receive a fine for a violent gesture.
The NFL fined Newton $4,885 for “unsportsmanlike conduct (violent gesture)” in the first quarter of last Saturday’s 30-24 overtime win against the Denver Broncos.
The gesture occurred after Denver quarterback Bo Nix threw and incomplete pass to wide receiver Courtland Sutton in the end zone with Newton in coverage.
Neither the game broadcast nor the All 22 film shows the gesture in question, as Newton celebrated the third down stop with teammate Geno Stone before the video cuts to the next play.
Cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt was fined $9,019 for a violent gesture in the Bengals’ Week 15 win at Tennessee.
Wide receiver Andrei Iosivas was fined earlier this season for a violent gesture but won his appeal and the league fully rescinded the fine.
Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase also was fined for a violent gesture in Week 5, and that discipline stood after an appeal hearing.
Also in Saturday’s game, Denver safety P.J. Locke was fined $13,972 for “unnecessary roughness (use of helmet).”
The play occurred in the third quarter when Locke led with his helmet and struck Bengals tight end Mike Gesicki in the helmet along the sideline on an 8-yard gain.
