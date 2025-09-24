Nine Former Bengals on List of 128 Nominees for Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2026
CINCINNATI – The NFL announced 128 modern-era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
The list features nine former Cincinnati Bengals, including Willie Anderson, who has been a finalist each of the last four seasons.
Anderson is one of 22 offensive lineman nominees. Two others, Jahri Evans and Marshal Yanda, also were finalists for the Class of 2025.
Because Anderson finished in the top seven in last year’s voting, he automatically will be included as a finalist for Class of 2026.
Another former Bengals player on the list of 128 nominees is defensive tackle Geno Atkins, who is in his first year of eligibility.
Atkins is one of 13 defensive linemen who are nominees, none of whom were finalists in 2025.
The other Bengals on the list of nominees are running back Corey Dillon, fullback Lorenzo Neal, wide receiver Chad Johnson, defensive end Justin Smith and linebackers James Harrison, A.J. Hawk and Takeo Spikes.
The roster of nominees is comprised of 77 offensive players, 42 defensive players and nine special teams players.
The next step in the selection process will be a convening of the screening committee, which will trim the list from 128 to 50 (plus ties, if there are any for the 50th spot).
The results of that reduction will be announced in mid-October.
After that, the full 50-person Hall of Fame selection committee will reduce the list of 50 to 25 semifinalists later this fall.
Another vote will create a list of 15 finalists, who will be discussed at the annual selection meeting the day before Super LX.
Under Hall of Fame bylaws, the Class of 2026 will consist of anywhere from three to five modern-era players.
Click here to see the full list of 128 nominees.
