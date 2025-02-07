All Bengals

Willie Anderson an Automatic 2026 Finalist Following Latest Pro Football Hall of Fame Denial

Cincinnati could get their guy in next season.

Russ Heltman

2003.08.05 BENGALS SPORTS : The Cincinnati Bengals' Willie Anderson participates in the morning session of training camp in Georgetown, Kentucky Tuesday August 5, 2003. Jeff Swinger/Cincinnati Enquirer js No Title
CINCINNATI — At least some positivity came out of Willie Anderson's latest denial into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com noted that the former Bengals right tackle finished among the top-seven vote getters and thus will be an automatic finalist next February.

Four other legends got their call into the hall: Jared Allen, Sterling Sharpe, Eric Allen, and Antonio Gates.

Anderson played 195 games for Cincinnati with just 36 total penalties and three first-team All-Pro appearances from 2004-06. The committee chose four inductees from the 15-name list and those inductees had to receive at least 80% of the vote. It's a high bar to clear, but arguably the greatest right tackle in NFL history deserves his moment in the sun.

He's now entering his 13th year of eligibility.

