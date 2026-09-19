3 Bengals Who Must Step Up in Week 2 to Pull Off Upset vs. Texans

The Bengals secured a big win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that was led by their defense in Week 1. Players like Boye Mafe and Dexter Lawrence, both of whom were added this offseason, played very well en route to a win in the opener. Can they continue their success this week in Houston?

If the Bengals are going to beat the Texans on the road in Houston, they need a few key players to step up. Cincinnati is the underdog against Houston.

Which players need to step up?

Ja'Marr Chase

Bengals Ja'Marr Chase during a press conference at Paycor Stadium on Thursday September 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ja'Marr Chase is unanimously seen as a top-five wide receiver in the NFL, with some viewing him as the best pass catcher in the league, but he was nonexistent last week. Chase was targeted four times and caught two passes for 12 yards. He was the seventh-leading receiver on the roster, trailing two tight ends and two running backs. But he's still one of the most talented wideouts in the league. He needs to put together a huge game against Derek Stingley and the top-ranked Texans defense. The Bengals might not have much success moving the ball if Chase is shut down again.

Dexter Lawrence

Sep 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) runs on the field before the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lawrence didn't fill up the stat sheet in the Bengals' victory over the Bucs, but he impacted the game in different ways. Lawrence was generating pressure and wreaking havoc in the backfield for a majority of the contest despite not posting a sack. He's going to need to make CJ Stroud's life very difficult if the Bengals defense is going to have a chance of slowing down the Texans offense. Stroud played well last week, and the Texans were able to generate a solid push at the goal line for a pair of David Montgomery touchdowns. Lawrence needs to shut this down on Sunday.

Amarius Mims

Nov 16, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals place kicker Evan McPherson (2) is congratulated by offensive tackle Amarius Mims (71) after kicking a field goal against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Bengals offensive tackle Amarius Mims is going to be matched up with Texans superstar edge rusher Will Anderson more often than not. Anderson is one of the best speed rushers in the league, and he has the potential to make Joe Burrow's life very difficult. Mims is going to need help, either by way of tight ends, running backs, or double teams, if he's going to limit Anderson and company, but it's a necessity if the Bengals are going to win this game. Cincinnati can't allow Anderson to beat them by himself. It's worth noting that Danielle Hunter should also face Mims. Hunter and Anderson will be tough tests for Bengals offensive tackles Orlando Brown Jr. and Mims.

For more on Sunday's game, watch the video below: