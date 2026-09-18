Texans Injuries Place More Pressure on Bengals Tackles Ahead of Sunday's Clash

The Bengals face the Texans and their vaunted defense in Houston this Sunday. However, they have suffered a litany of injuries this week in Houston that could force them to rely heavily on their talented pass rush.

This immediately makes the matchup for tackles Amarius Mims and Orlando Brown Jr. as important as any this season on the offensive line. Both played a huge role on an offensive line that allowed only seven total pressures on 37 dropbacks against a stout Buccaneers pass rush.

The Texans' Pass Rush Challenge

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) talks with teammates before a play during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The star pass-rushing duo, Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter, combined for six pressures and half a sack in a 36-31 shootout loss to the Bills last week. Anderson's comments after the game, though, showed how determined the Texans defense is to get back on track this week.

Houston's pair on the D-Line could do the bulk of the work. The Texans placed starting linebacker Henry To'oTo'o on Injured Reserve this week, and his backup, Jake Hummel is week-to-week with a groin injury.

Both rushers pose a much tougher challenge for both Mims and Brown on the edge this week. Anderson spoke about the "wake-up call" Houston's defense received after allowing 36 points in their first outing this season. He also stated that getting punched in the mouth is the best thing that could have happened to them.

“That’s probably the best thing that could’ve happened to us. We got hit in the mouth, and now we know how to respond," Anderson said. "It’s a wake up call for everybody, get off our high horse, look ourselves in the mirror, be a man & let’s go play the next game.”

Joe Burrow must be given time in the pocket this week, as Houston's linebacker injuries immediately create a weakness he can exploit with time. Anderson is an early candidate among many to win Defensive Player of the Year this season. Add that with Hunter's elite ability as a complementary pass rusher, and a perfect game from both Mims and Brown is likely unrealistic.

All the Bengals bookend tackles must do, though, is enough to give Burrow ample time to dice up the middle of the Texans' replacement linebackers in coverage. Mims should be up to the challenge after his elite performance last week, so many eyes will be on Brown this week to give Burrow enough time.

The Bengals have easily their best OL of the Joe Burrow era. Looked like a top-10 unit yesterday. Only 7 pressures on 37 dropbacks against a very talented Bucs DL — Mike Renner (@mikerenner_) September 14, 2026

Will Anderson Jr. on the defense’s bad performance vs Buffalo:



“That’s probably the best thing that could’ve happened to us. We got hit in the mouth, & now we know how to respond, & now it’s a wake up call for everybody, get off our high horse, look ourselves in the mirror, be a… pic.twitter.com/YodSTvJ0Kf — Houston Stressans (@TexansCommenter) September 17, 2026

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