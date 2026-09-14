One Key to a Bengals Victory Over Texans and Their Dominant Defense

The Cincinnati Bengals earned a huge win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1 of the regular season on Sunday.

The Bengals won this game while Ja'Marr Chase was practically silent, and Joe Burrow threw a pick six. These two things sound like the recipe for a crushing Bengals loss, but the defense stepped up in a big way with four forced fumbles, which completely flipped the game on its head.

As a result, they left the stadium with a big 33-27 win over Baker Mayfield and company. But they're set to be tested in a big way in Week 2.

Texans Defensive Test

Sep 13, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans defensive end Will Anderson Jr. (51) talks with teammates before a play during the game against the Buffalo Bills at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Bengals are already listed as underdogs in their Week 2 matchup against the Houston Texans in Houston. The Texans are coming off a crushing Week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills. Still, the Houston defense is a problem to scheme against, even if the Bills managed to post 36 points in Week 1.

The Bengals are going to be tested in a big way against the Texans. A year ago, the Houston defense was seen as one of the most dominant defenses in recent memory. They have the ability to be the same dominating force this year led by superstar edge rusher Will Anderson Jr.

As a result, the Bengals need Chase to step up.

Sep 13, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Zyon McCollum (27) during the third quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chase was practically invisible against the Buccaneers, but it didn't matter because the Buccaneers don't have a top ranked defense. The Texans do.

If Chase disappears again, there's a chance the Texans don't give the Bengals a chance to use their other weapons either. Houston had a way of suffocating opposing offenses last season, which could quickly become Cincinnati's reality if Chase struggles again.

Chase is one of the best wide receivers in the league and he's set to be matched up against one of the best cornerbacks in the league, Texans star Derek Stingley Jr., a matchup to watch all game, as the winner of the matchup could play a huge role in the outcome of the game.

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