3 Big Moves the Bengals Need to Make Before Upcoming NFL Trade Deadline
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The Cincinnati Bengals need to make some moves ahead of the NFL trade deadline this season if they want to be one of the top Super Bowl contenders down the stretch. They have the foundation of a loaded team with the talent to win it all, but they're missing a few pieces.
What do the Bengals need to do ahead of the trade deadline in order to put themselves in the perfect position to win the Super Bowl?
1. Trade for Jets RB Breece Hall
The Bengals would be best off if they could trade for Jonathan Taylor, but the asking price is going to be too much for them to pay.
As a result, they might need to pivot to a more affordable option like Breece Hall. Hall has a lot of talent and could be an impact player for the Bengals, though he isn't as valuable as a superstar like Taylor. Still, Hall would be the best running back on the Bengals.
He hasn't been as good as he normally is this season, but the talent is still there. Adding him without breaking the bank would be exactly what Cincinnati needs on offense.
2. Trade for a Cornerback
The Bengals also need to target some help in their secondary, as cornerback has become an issue.
They have a few solid options, but that's it. Adding a veteran cornerback with the flexibility to play on the boundary and in the slot would be ideal. Somebody like Donte Jackson could likely be had for an affordable price while bringing enough value to the Bengals to be worth it.
3. Trade for Titans S Amani Hooker
The big splash that the Bengals could look to make is in the secondary at safety.
Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker is the perfect playmaker to add to the Bengals secondary. He has the ability to make splash plays, as he put on full display against the Bengals earlier this season when he intercepted three passes from Joe Burrow. Burrow is one of the better quarterbacks in the league, so it's even more impressive that Hooker tallied all of these big plays against him in their recent battle.
It might be relatively expensive to bring Hooker in, but he's the kind of playmaker they need to add in the secondary.
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Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others.Follow zpretzel