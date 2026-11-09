Bengals Minor Betting Favorites Against Steelers Ahead of Massive AFC North Battle

Oddsmakers expect the Bengals to win their biggest game of the season so far on Sunday night. Cincinnati opened as 3.5-point betting favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook against the Steelers on Sunday Night Football at home.

The point total is set at 47.5 points as Cincinnati tries to split the season series with Pittsburgh.

Both teams sit at 6-2 overall after Pittsburgh went through its bye week over the past few days. Cincinnati is 4-4 against the spread this season, while Pittsburgh is 6-2.

"Yeah, big. To be 6-2 right now is a big deal," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said after the win over Atlanta. "Going home, we have a major divisional game coming our way against Pittsburgh. They've already gotten us once this year. So we got to handle this flight back the right way. We got to get our bodies recovered. We got to have a great week and be ready for our home fans on Sunday night."

Cincinnati's on a historic offensive run they hope continues at home in this divisional matchup.

They just won their fourth consecutive game while scoring 30-plus points in each outing. That's never happened in team history before this season.

"What has changed? Because we're on a four-game win streak, you're saying?" Taylor stated. "I think we're starting to hit our stride a little bit. It's not perfect. It rarely is at this point in the season. We're just focusing on not making the same mistakes we made in previous weeks. Really playing together. So I think that four-game winning streak matters to us, and again, we just got to keep going from there because this next one is a big one."

Cincinnati is 1-1 in the division with a ton of important AFC North games left. ESPN's Football Power Index gives Cincinnati a 79.6% chance to win the division thanks to their 31st-ranked remaining strength of schedule.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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