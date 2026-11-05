Colts' Jonathan Taylor Timeline Could Impact Bengals' Trade Deadline Plans

The Cincinnati Bengals have been connected to a trade for Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor ahead of the NFL trade deadline. The Colts are listening to offers for Taylor and the Bengals are one of the teams reportedly interested in the star running back.

The deadline is Tuesday, Nov. 10 and the Bengals need to make their run at Taylor if they're going to land him.

NFL insider Jordan Schultz recently provided an update on the Colts' trade timeline, reporting that Indianapolis won't look to make a deal until after Week 9's games unless they're blown away by a trade offer.

Bengals Receive Trade Timeline Update on Josh Downs, Jonathan Taylor

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor against the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis in Week 6. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

"The Colts have received plenty of calls on several players, including Jonathan Taylor, Josh Downs, Grover Stewart and others," Schultz wrote on X. "But the belief around the league is that, barring an offer that blows them away, Indianapolis plans to wait until after Sunday’s game vs the Cowboys before revisiting the offers on the table and making the trades that make sense on Monday and Tuesday ahead of the deadline."

The Bengals have been connected to Taylor and Downs over the last few weeks. Having an additional week to separate themselves from the rest of the AFC is a good thing. If the Bengals win this week, it's another reason why they should go all in this season. They're not just a contender, but they're one of the best teams in the league. The difference between getting bounced in the AFC Championship and bringing home the Super Bowl might be having Taylor in the backfield next to Joe Burrow. If the Bengals have another big win this week while the running game struggles, it would reinforce the idea that Taylor would help them tremendously.

Downs would be a good target, too. The Bengals need a No. 3 wide receiver, and he has what it takes to help them out. The dream scenario would see the Bengals package draft picks to send to Indianapolis in exchange for Taylor and Downs.

The Bengals could land a playmaker on offense or some help on defense ahead of Tuesday's deadline. In the meantime, they're in Spain getting ready to play the Falcons on Sunday. Kickoff is at 9:30 am ET.

For more on the Bengals' plans, including Sunday's game against the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid, Spain, watch the video below: