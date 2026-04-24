After Standing Pat, Bengals Could Land a Steal in Round 2 of 2026 NFL Draft

The Bengals didn't trade up in the 2026 NFL Draft, which means they didn't have a first round pick on Thursday night.

Cincinnati did add a top talent this week when they sent the 10th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to the Giants in exchange for Dexter Lawrence II.

There was some discussion about the Bengals staying aggressive and trading back into the first round during the 2026 NFL Draft. That didn't happen on Thursday night.

The good news for the Bengals is that there are plenty of quality players available, especially on defense. Here's a look at the top players remaining on the board, with a breakdown of who Cincinnati could target in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday:

Cornerbacks/Secondary

Dec 30, 2023; Tucson, AZ, USA; Toledo Rockets safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (22) against the Wyoming Cowboys in the Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jermod McCoy: McCoy is a top talent in this class, but teams are concerned about a knee injury that sidelined him last season. There's also some speculation that he could need to have surgery on his other knee. If the Bengals don't have that concern, then he could certainly be a target at pick 41.

Colton Hood: Hood could easily be the top player on the Bengals' board. He's a quality cover corner and is someone Cincinnati would certainly consider if he makes to to them in round two.

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren: Much like Hood, McNeil-Warren is likely high on the Bengals' board. He's a tall, physical safety that would give the Bengals another weapon in the secondary.

Avieon Terrell: Terrell is undersized, but is a physical player that isn't afraid to deliver a big hit. He's good in coverage and could play in the nickel or outside.

D'Angelo Ponds: Ponds is undersized, but was a big part of an Indiana defense that dominated last season. He played outside corner in college, but would likely kick inside in the NFL. If the Bengals can get past his size, he could be a possible day two target. Both Ponds and Terrell are undersized, but physical and would fit well in the Bengals' defense.

Brandon Cisse: Cisse is a young prospect, but has plenty of physical traits the Bengals could be looking for. If they feel the need to take a cornerback in round two and some of the previous guys mentioned are gone, then he could definitely be considered by the Bengals.

Linebackers

Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez asks for more crowd noise during the Big 12 Championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jacob Rodriguez: Rodriguez has to be the dream linebacker for the Bengals. He could come in and be a plug-and-play starter in the middle of Al Golden's defense.

Jake Golday: Golday has the speed, size and versatility the Bengals desire at linebacker. He can blitz, cover and could certainly be in play at pick 41.

CJ Allen: Allen is a step below Golday and Rodriguez, but he's certainly a player the Bengals could target, especially if they feel like he'd be a significant upgrade in the linebacker room.

Defensive Line

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Kayden McDonald poses on the red carpet before the 2026 NFL Draft at Point State Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kayden McDonald: If the Bengals wanted a physically imposing defensive front, pairing McDonald with Lawrence would certainly give them what they're looking for. It's surprising to see him fall out of the first round.

Cashius Howell: Howell would give the Bengals some much needed pass rush juice off the edge. He isn't great against the run, but would help get after opposing quarterbacks.

T.J. Parker: Parker is a more well rounded defensive end. There's reason to believe he could be a 3-down player and hold up well against the run in the NFL.

Gabe Jacas: Jacas should be a three-down player. He could be part of Cincinnati's rotation as a rookie. Would they consider him at 41? Is he a trade down candidate? He had 19 sacks over the past two seasons for Illinois and should be in the mix for the Bengals.

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