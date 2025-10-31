All Bengals

AFC North Betting Odds Take Big Shift Following Ravens Thursday Night Win

Cincinnati is a long shot to win the AFC North.

Russ Heltman

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) leaps away from Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) in the first quarter of the NFL Week 5 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Oct. 6, 2024.
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) leaps away from Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard (94) in the first quarter of the NFL Week 5 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Oct. 6, 2024. / Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Ravens are sitting at 3-5 but are becoming heavy betting favorites to win the AFC North. They just beat the Dolphins 28-6 for a second-straight win and now hold consensus -167 odds to win the division.

They are still in third place behind the Bengals due to tiebreakers, but have wildly different odds. Cincinnati holds consensus +900 odds to win the North. A number that will crater toward 20-1 or worse without an upset win over the Bears on Sunday.

Both teams have two of the seven easiest NFL schedules remaining by opponents' winning percentage (Baltimore faces the seventh-easiest schedule, Bengals face the fourth-easiest schedule) and still play each other twice. Pittsburgh has the 14th-easiest schedule at 4-3 and holds 2-1 consensus odds to win the division.

If Cincinnati can win on Sunday and at least hang within one game of .500 entering the stretch run, then 9-8 could win this division. Especially if Joe Burrow comes back.

"He’s been good. I don’t have any updates [on the progress]. It’s gone as we had hoped," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said this week. "He’s had a great attitude, great energy about him. He’s in the meetings, met with him one-on-one, he’sbeen great to be around, optimistic, and things have been going well, but I don’t have any update on the timeline."

Still, it's a long shot with ESPN giving Cincinnati just a 10.9% chance to make the playoffs. A number that fell 2% after Baltimore's Thursday night win.

