AFC North Betting Odds Take Big Shift Following Ravens Thursday Night Win
CINCINNATI — The Ravens are sitting at 3-5 but are becoming heavy betting favorites to win the AFC North. They just beat the Dolphins 28-6 for a second-straight win and now hold consensus -167 odds to win the division.
They are still in third place behind the Bengals due to tiebreakers, but have wildly different odds. Cincinnati holds consensus +900 odds to win the North. A number that will crater toward 20-1 or worse without an upset win over the Bears on Sunday.
Both teams have two of the seven easiest NFL schedules remaining by opponents' winning percentage (Baltimore faces the seventh-easiest schedule, Bengals face the fourth-easiest schedule) and still play each other twice. Pittsburgh has the 14th-easiest schedule at 4-3 and holds 2-1 consensus odds to win the division.
If Cincinnati can win on Sunday and at least hang within one game of .500 entering the stretch run, then 9-8 could win this division. Especially if Joe Burrow comes back.
"He’s been good. I don’t have any updates [on the progress]. It’s gone as we had hoped," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said this week. "He’s had a great attitude, great energy about him. He’s in the meetings, met with him one-on-one, he’sbeen great to be around, optimistic, and things have been going well, but I don’t have any update on the timeline."
Still, it's a long shot with ESPN giving Cincinnati just a 10.9% chance to make the playoffs. A number that fell 2% after Baltimore's Thursday night win.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
