Bengals Opt Against ‘No-Brainer’ Trade Ahead of Free Agency

The Cincinnati Bengals are in the middle of a crucial offseason with superstars Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase in the middle of their respective primes.

They need to add to the defense in a big way over the coming weeks to get back into Super Bowl contention.

On Monday, hours before free agency was set to begin, the Bengals lost out on one of the top safeties on the market. The Miami Dolphins agreed to send Minkah Fitzpatrick to the New York Jets for a 2026 seventh-round pick according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Fitzpatrick agreed to a three-year, $40 million deal with the Jets.

Instant Analysis: Missed Opportunity for Bengals

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Miami Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) arrives for a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

This is a huge move for the Jets, but a big whiff for the Bengals. Cincinnati has two sixth round picks and two seventh round picks in this year's draft. They very easily could have afforded to make this deal with the Dolphins without sweating the draft capital.

The contract is also relatively cheap. The Bengals should have been able to afford that, too. It would have been the perfect move to add Fitzpatrick. But it's not all bad for the Bengals.

Jets Likely Out of the Bryan Cook Sweepstakes

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook (6) warms up before a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Jets landing Fitzpatrick likely takes them out of the race for Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook.

Cook is seen as one of the Bengals top targets in free agency. He's a very talented safety with the ability to help anchor the defense from the back end. The Jets were also seen as one of the favorites, but after the trade for Fitzpatrick, there's likely one less suitor for the Bengals to compete with for Cook's services.

The Bengals can agree to terms with Cook when the negotiating window opens on Monday at Noon ET.

