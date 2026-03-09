Bengals Opt Against ‘No-Brainer’ Trade Ahead of Free Agency
In this story:
The Cincinnati Bengals are in the middle of a crucial offseason with superstars Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase in the middle of their respective primes.
They need to add to the defense in a big way over the coming weeks to get back into Super Bowl contention.
On Monday, hours before free agency was set to begin, the Bengals lost out on one of the top safeties on the market. The Miami Dolphins agreed to send Minkah Fitzpatrick to the New York Jets for a 2026 seventh-round pick according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. Fitzpatrick agreed to a three-year, $40 million deal with the Jets.
Instant Analysis: Missed Opportunity for Bengals
This is a huge move for the Jets, but a big whiff for the Bengals. Cincinnati has two sixth round picks and two seventh round picks in this year's draft. They very easily could have afforded to make this deal with the Dolphins without sweating the draft capital.
The contract is also relatively cheap. The Bengals should have been able to afford that, too. It would have been the perfect move to add Fitzpatrick. But it's not all bad for the Bengals.
Jets Likely Out of the Bryan Cook Sweepstakes
The Jets landing Fitzpatrick likely takes them out of the race for Kansas City Chiefs safety Bryan Cook.
Cook is seen as one of the Bengals top targets in free agency. He's a very talented safety with the ability to help anchor the defense from the back end. The Jets were also seen as one of the favorites, but after the trade for Fitzpatrick, there's likely one less suitor for the Bengals to compete with for Cook's services.
The Bengals can agree to terms with Cook when the negotiating window opens on Monday at Noon ET.
